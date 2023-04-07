Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) PT Lowered to $29.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

LNC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Lincoln National from a hold rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.64.

Lincoln National Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $20.51 on Tuesday. Lincoln National has a twelve month low of $19.74 and a twelve month high of $69.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.09.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.92). Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a negative return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln National

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 11.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 4.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 2,066.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 16,948 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 24.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 9,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 107.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

