Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LOB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Oak Bancshares presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.20.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Live Oak Bancshares Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of LOB traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.31. 319,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,214. Live Oak Bancshares has a one year low of $17.31 and a one year high of $51.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.98 and a 200 day moving average of $31.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.46.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.36). Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $104.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.56 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 3.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 267,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after acquiring an additional 9,412 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 23,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 12,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 97,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.