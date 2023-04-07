Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $490.43.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LMT. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. DZ Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $546.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In related news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,588.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.0 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,885,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,840,580,000 after buying an additional 289,110 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,849,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,821,626,000 after acquiring an additional 382,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,387,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,132,545,000 after acquiring an additional 11,855 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,040,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $877,886,000 after purchasing an additional 311,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $927,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock opened at $490.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $474.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $463.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $373.67 and a fifty-two week high of $498.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 26.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 55.27%.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Stories

