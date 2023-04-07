Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,082 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,515,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of LMT stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $490.17. 1,093,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,629. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $373.67 and a 1 year high of $498.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $474.59 and a 200 day moving average of $463.58. The firm has a market cap of $124.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.47 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Vertical Research cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $490.43.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Stories

