Lookers plc (LOOK) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 11th

Lookers plc (LON:LOOK – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Lookers’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Lookers Price Performance

Shares of LOOK stock opened at GBX 87.60 ($1.09) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of £337.17 million, a P/E ratio of 438.00, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 87.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 80.67. Lookers has a 1-year low of GBX 59.70 ($0.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 94.90 ($1.18).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.55) price target on shares of Lookers in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Lookers Company Profile

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars and light commercial vehicles; vehicle rental; vehicle funding and management packages, including contract hire, contract purchase, and personal contract; leasing fleet management; and sale and maintenance of vehicles.

Further Reading

