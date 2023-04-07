Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Raised to $399.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $335.00 to $399.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LULU. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $383.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating and a $257.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $407.03.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of LULU stock opened at $364.33 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $410.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a PE ratio of 54.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.65.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.37 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

