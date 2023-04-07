Lumi Credits Price Tops $0.0051 on Major Exchanges (LUMI)

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Lumi Credits token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. Lumi Credits has a market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and approximately $2,252.32 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Lumi Credits

Lumi Credits’ genesis date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lumi Credits’ official website is luminous.games.

Lumi Credits Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lumi Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lumi Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

