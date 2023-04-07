Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Receives $30.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.67.

MGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

NYSE MGY opened at $22.33 on Friday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $30.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 59.22% and a net margin of 52.75%. The business had revenue of $349.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.53 million. Equities research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 104,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1,457.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 103,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 97,180 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 17,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Elm Ridge Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.9% during the third quarter. Elm Ridge Management LLC now owns 192,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after buying an additional 7,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.1% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,976,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,775,000 after buying an additional 120,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

