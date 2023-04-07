Mammoth (MMT) Price Tops $0.0020 on Exchanges

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One Mammoth coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Mammoth has traded 25.1% higher against the dollar. Mammoth has a market cap of $14.01 million and $10,477.65 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00008072 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025435 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00031156 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00018723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003528 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000129 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,917.06 or 1.00043128 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Mammoth Coin Profile

Mammoth is a coin. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 coins. Mammoth’s official website is mmtchain.io. Mammoth’s official message board is medium.com/@mmtchain. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mammoth

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00200078 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $10,023.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using US dollars.

