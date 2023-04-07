Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $10.80 Million Position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 244,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,214 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 1.91% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIGB. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 166.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 454,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,638,000 after acquiring an additional 283,759 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,125,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,540,000 after buying an additional 166,491 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 101.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 207,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,573,000 after buying an additional 104,454 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,066.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 66,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 60,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,617,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $45.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.57. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $41.72 and a 12-month high of $49.02.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.