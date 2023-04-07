MARBLEX (MBX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.07 Million

MARBLEX (MBX) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. MARBLEX has a market capitalization of $150.58 million and $2.07 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MARBLEX token can currently be bought for $2.92 or 0.00010463 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MARBLEX has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MARBLEX Profile

MARBLEX’s launch date was March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 999,925,659 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,509,902 tokens. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial. MARBLEX’s official website is marblex.io.

Buying and Selling MARBLEX

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 999,925,659 with 51,099,645.2716777 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 2.97167585 USD and is up 2.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $1,769,734.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

