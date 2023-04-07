Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 8,000 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.12, for a total value of $1,832,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of UTHR traded down $5.80 on Friday, hitting $227.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,419. The company has a quick ratio of 9.55, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $239.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.70. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.21 and a fifty-two week high of $283.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.60.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($1.45). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 37.56% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UTHR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on United Therapeutics from $295.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Argus raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.55.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

