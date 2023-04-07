Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Sold by Eukles Asset Management

Eukles Asset Management reduced its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,424 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Masimo by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,000,000 after buying an additional 19,786 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth $1,214,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 2nd quarter worth $242,537,000. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MASI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

Shares of Masimo stock traded up $4.00 on Friday, hitting $186.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,071. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.26. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $108.89 and a 52-week high of $186.88.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.49 million. Masimo had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions. Its products include remote patient monitoring, connectivity, and hospital automation solutions, including Masimo Patient SafetyNet, Masimo Patient SafetyNet Surveillance, Masimo SafetyNet, Masimo SafetyNet-Open, Replica, Iris, MyView, UniView, Uniview: 60, Trace, Masimo Sleep, Centroid, and Bridge.

