Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Increased by Eukles Asset Management

Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,123 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 2.9% of Eukles Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

NYSE:MA traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $361.47. 2,357,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,125,011. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $390.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $360.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

