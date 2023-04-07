Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust cut its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,102 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,487 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Match Group were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Match Group by 88.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 187.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Match Group by 38.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 107.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group Price Performance

MTCH traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,244,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,135,657. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.34. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.62 and a twelve month high of $104.69.

Insider Activity

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). Match Group had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 146.76%. The company had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $293,429.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,841.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTCH. StockNews.com began coverage on Match Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Match Group from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Match Group from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Match Group from $54.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised Match Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

Match Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Articles

