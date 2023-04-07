MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) EVP Thomas M. Ross Sells 2,607 Shares

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) EVP Thomas M. Ross sold 2,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $13,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 333,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,985. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Thomas M. Ross also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MaxCyte alerts:

On Monday, April 3rd, Thomas M. Ross sold 100 shares of MaxCyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $501.00.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Thomas M. Ross sold 9,153 shares of MaxCyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $46,405.71.

MaxCyte Trading Up 1.2 %

MaxCyte stock opened at $5.04 on Friday. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MaxCyte

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MXCT. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of MaxCyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,963,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MaxCyte by 37.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,665,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,324,000 after buying an additional 1,269,810 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of MaxCyte by 67.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,355,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,000 after buying an additional 947,104 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MaxCyte by 13.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,447,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,912,000 after buying an additional 784,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MaxCyte by 317.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,003,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,016,000 after buying an additional 763,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of MaxCyte in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

About MaxCyte

(Get Rating)

MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.