McAdam LLC Has $598,000 Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

McAdam LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $247.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,316,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,424. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $283.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.18. The firm has a market cap of $79.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

