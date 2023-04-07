McAdam LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

McAdam LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,979 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 661,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,007,000 after purchasing an additional 121,118 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,182,674 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.80 and a 200-day moving average of $61.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $96.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

