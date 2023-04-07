McAdam LLC Purchases 654 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 654 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PFG Advisors grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period.

XBI stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.87. The company had a trading volume of 8,640,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,287,352. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.65 and a 200 day moving average of $81.66. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $61.78 and a 12 month high of $95.18.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

