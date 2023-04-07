McAdam LLC Sells 340 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

McAdam LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,806.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,430,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,183,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,026 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,013,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,170,000 after purchasing an additional 107,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,903,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,727,000 after purchasing an additional 143,095 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,535,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,433,000 after buying an additional 119,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,468,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,146,000 after buying an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $2.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $318.05. The company had a trading volume of 46,916,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,156,880. The company has a fifty day moving average of $303.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.96. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $356.35.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

