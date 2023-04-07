McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,812,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,707,000 after buying an additional 321,099 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,756,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,404,000 after purchasing an additional 564,889 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,377,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,730,000 after purchasing an additional 737,040 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,297,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,775,000 after purchasing an additional 248,526 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,070,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,344,000 after purchasing an additional 58,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,188,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,639. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.56. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $70.60 and a fifty-two week high of $105.19.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 14.34%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

MKC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.89.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

