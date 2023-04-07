McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Holdings Reduced by NatWest Group plc

NatWest Group plc trimmed its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,736 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 4.0% of NatWest Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 1,539 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 955 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.3 %

MCD stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $282.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,730,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,713,221. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $228.34 and a 52-week high of $284.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.87.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.36.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

