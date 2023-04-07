MDA (TSE:MDA) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Shares of MDA Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Get Rating) rose 2.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$6.94 and last traded at C$6.91. Approximately 449,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 271% from the average daily volume of 120,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.75.

MDA Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.17. The company has a market cap of C$822.77 million and a P/E ratio of 34.55.

MDA (TSE:MDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.55) by C($0.94). MDA had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of C$442.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$591.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MDA Ltd. will post 0.307963 EPS for the current year.

About MDA

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that provide satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance.

