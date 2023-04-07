Means Investment CO. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 292.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $856,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,711,615.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 689,703 shares of company stock valued at $237,930,004 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE LLY traded up $6.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $368.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,531,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,598,886. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $332.95 and its 200 day moving average is $344.45. The company has a market capitalization of $349.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $276.83 and a fifty-two week high of $384.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Societe Generale downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $455.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.11.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

