Means Investment CO. Inc. Sells 2,072 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lowered its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,473 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank raised its holdings in Boeing by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Boeing by 26.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Up 0.7 %

BA traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $211.37. The company had a trading volume of 5,618,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,106,151. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $221.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($7.69) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.88.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.