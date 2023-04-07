Means Investment CO. Inc. Sells 458 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lowered its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Mondelez International by 124.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.5 %

MDLZ traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $71.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,024,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,952,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $71.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

