Means Investment CO. Inc. Sells 952 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,252 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth about $182,188,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Comcast by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Comcast by 2,448.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,100,708 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $178,320,000 after buying an additional 4,900,594 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth $106,532,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,880,654,000 after buying an additional 2,987,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Down 0.6 %

CMCSA stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.69. 20,359,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,107,186. The stock has a market cap of $158.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 97.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

See Also

