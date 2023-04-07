Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.84

Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.84 and traded as high as $0.85. Medicure shares last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 13,600 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average is $0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 million, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.03.

Medicure, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, clinical development, and commercialization of cardiovascular therapeutics. It focuses on marketing and distribution of acute care cardiovascular drug, Aggrastat; Zypitamag (pitavastatin) tablets; Sodium Nitroprusside injection.

