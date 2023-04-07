MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (ETR:MRK) Trading 1.1% Higher

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (ETR:MRK – Get Rating) traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €176.75 ($192.12) and last traded at €176.20 ($191.52). 213,831 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €174.35 ($189.51).

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €177.61 and its 200-day moving average is €176.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.10.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and electronics sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat neurology and immunology, oncology, fertility, and cardiology metabolism and endocrinology.

