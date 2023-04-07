Metahero (HERO) Trading 1.2% Higher This Week

Metahero (HERO) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 7th. In the last week, Metahero has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. One Metahero token can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $23.05 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004339 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000102 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00010105 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000399 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00021116 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

