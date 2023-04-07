Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Methanex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Methanex from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Methanex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.18.

Methanex Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of MEOH opened at $44.15 on Monday. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of $28.73 and a fifty-two week high of $56.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.63.

Methanex Dividend Announcement

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.55 million. Methanex had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Methanex will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Methanex’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

Institutional Trading of Methanex

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Methanex in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Methanex in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Methanex by 37.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Methanex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

