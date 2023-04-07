MetisDAO (METIS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.80 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. MetisDAO has a market cap of $122.06 million and approximately $3.80 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded up 9.9% against the dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $27.43 or 0.00098158 BTC on exchanges.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,450,490 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,450,490.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 28.02285124 USD and is up 1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 114 active market(s) with $3,968,663.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

