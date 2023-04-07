MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,930 Shares of DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DICE Therapeutics were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in DICE Therapeutics by 15.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in DICE Therapeutics by 41.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DICE Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 860,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,462,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DICE Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 596,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,413,000 after acquiring an additional 14,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DICE. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, DICE Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

DICE Therapeutics Price Performance

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 155,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.67 per share, with a total value of $4,136,223.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,217,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,823,205.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other DICE Therapeutics news, Director James Paul Scopa sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $290,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,036.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 155,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.67 per share, for a total transaction of $4,136,223.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,217,593 shares in the company, valued at $165,823,205.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 372,590 shares of company stock valued at $10,239,252 and have sold 11,273 shares valued at $328,735. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DICE traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.83. 420,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,036. DICE Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.64 and a twelve month high of $45.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.15.

DICE Therapeutics Profile

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

Featured Stories

