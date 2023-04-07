MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $423,000 Position in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in RCI Hospitality were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in RCI Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 54.7% in the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 13,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth about $440,000. Progeny 3 Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,355,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RICK traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.94. 42,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,393. The company has a market cap of $691.70 million, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.32. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $46.49 and a twelve month high of $97.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.62.

RCI Hospitality ( NASDAQ:RICK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.10). RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $69.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.87 million. As a group, analysts forecast that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from RCI Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is currently 4.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RICK shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

