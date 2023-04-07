MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $445,000 Holdings in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 946 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Kura Oncology worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KURA. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Kura Oncology by 18.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Kura Oncology by 38.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,070,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,217,000 after purchasing an additional 296,175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kura Oncology by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,330,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,553,000 after purchasing an additional 56,638 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kura Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kura Oncology by 316.8% during the first quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 357,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 271,820 shares in the last quarter.

Kura Oncology stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.39. 336,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,581. The company has a current ratio of 18.56, a quick ratio of 18.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $847.97 million, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.90. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $19.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.42.

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.09. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KURA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

In related news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 1,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $25,293.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,662.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kura Oncology news, insider Kirsten Flowers sold 1,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $26,474.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,203.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kathleen Ford sold 1,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $25,293.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,662.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,275 shares of company stock worth $73,270. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib, which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia, KO-947, which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors, and KO-539, which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

