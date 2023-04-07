MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $520,000 Holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NXRT. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,052,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,794,000 after buying an additional 302,858 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 192.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 401,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,287,000 after buying an additional 264,502 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 339,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,765,000 after buying an additional 172,386 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,364,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,190,000 after buying an additional 131,447 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,497,000 after buying an additional 102,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on NXRT shares. StockNews.com downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.20.

NexPoint Residential Trust Price Performance

NexPoint Residential Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NXRT traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.61. 91,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,410. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.67 and a twelve month high of $95.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -479.99%.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

(Get Rating)

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.