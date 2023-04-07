MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,242 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECPG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 162.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 108.2% during the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 12,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 44.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,924,000 after buying an additional 34,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 84.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 385,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,187,000 after buying an additional 177,084 shares during the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group Price Performance

NASDAQ ECPG traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.62. 240,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,223. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.48. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.65 and a fifty-two week high of $72.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Encore Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ECPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The asset manager reported ($3.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($4.54). The business had revenue of $233.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.07 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 13.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Encore Capital Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Encore Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Encore Capital Group, Inc is an international specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of debt recovery solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, and Other Geographies. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

