MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 2,556 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,556 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of La-Z-Boy worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LZB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,055,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,109,000 after acquiring an additional 70,057 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,869,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,489,000 after acquiring an additional 178,638 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,792,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,452,000 after acquiring an additional 76,800 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,678,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,308,000 after acquiring an additional 30,418 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,619,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,408,000 after acquiring an additional 17,999 shares during the period. 96.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LZB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on La-Z-Boy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of LZB stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $27.90. 266,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,369. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $33.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.37 and a 200 day moving average of $26.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.12.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $572.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.182 dividend. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.87%.

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

