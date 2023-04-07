MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 437 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ ZI traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.11. 5,387,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,181,983. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.64. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.72 and a 1 year high of $57.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $301.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.80 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 5.76%. On average, analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.56.

Insider Transactions at ZoomInfo Technologies

In related news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $28,280,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,504,668.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.