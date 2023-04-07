MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 968 Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 353.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Sonic Automotive in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. 52.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAH stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.62. 283,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,478. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.48. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $62.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.82.

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SAH shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sonic Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

