Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) EVP Sells $72,100.80 in Stock

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $72,100.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,850.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Melanie Carpenter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 11th, Melanie Carpenter sold 269 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $41,848.33.

On Friday, January 6th, Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $37,231.70.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

NYSE:MAA opened at $150.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.17 and its 200-day moving average is $157.05. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.68 and a 52-week high of $217.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.61). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 31.51%. The company had revenue of $527.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 102.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MAA shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.75.

Institutional Trading of Mid-America Apartment Communities

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,086,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,959,753,000 after acquiring an additional 141,902 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 45.0% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,889,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $913,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,696 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $543,026,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,574,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,466,000 after buying an additional 39,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,208,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,687,000 after buying an additional 856,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

