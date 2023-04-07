Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Moleculin Biotech Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MBRX opened at $0.92 on Monday. Moleculin Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $2.05. The stock has a market cap of $26.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.14.

Institutional Trading of Moleculin Biotech

About Moleculin Biotech

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Moleculin Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 10.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in the business of growing pipeline including phase 2 clinical programs for hard-to-treat cancers and viruses. The company was founded by Walter V. Klemp, Donald H. Picker, and Waldemar Priebe on July 28, 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

