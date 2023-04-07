Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.00.

MDLZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $71.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $96.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $71.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.53.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.57%.

Institutional Trading of Mondelez International

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,368,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $981,319,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Mondelez International by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,603,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685,244 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Mondelez International by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663,166 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,535,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

