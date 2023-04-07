Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Lowered to $61.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus to $61.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $48.50 to $52.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $60.50 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Redburn Partners raised Monster Beverage from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Monster Beverage to $57.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.97.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of MNST opened at $52.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.14, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.86. Monster Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $40.09 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.67 and its 200-day moving average is $49.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 2,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $125,024.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,252.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monster Beverage

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth about $29,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.