Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Lowered to $61.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus to $61.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $48.50 to $52.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $60.50 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Redburn Partners raised Monster Beverage from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Monster Beverage to $57.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.97.
Monster Beverage Price Performance
Shares of MNST opened at $52.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.14, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.86. Monster Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $40.09 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.67 and its 200-day moving average is $49.93.
Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage
In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 2,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $125,024.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,252.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monster Beverage
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth about $29,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Monster Beverage Company Profile
Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Monster Beverage (MNST)
- Hypercharge Networks: Up Triple Digits, But What’s The Big Deal?
- 3 Reasons Why Apple’s 30% Rally Has Legs
- 3 Reasons to Pick First Citizens Instead of First Republic Bank
- 3 April Earnings Plays for Bullish Swing Traders
- Is Constellation Brands Star About To Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.