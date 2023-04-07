Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Buys 3,260 Shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Brookfield Business Partners worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 7.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,741,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,653,000 after purchasing an additional 563,739 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Brookfield Business Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,868,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 85.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 90,412 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 2.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,337,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,399,000 after purchasing an additional 33,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 834,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,200,000 after purchasing an additional 28,636 shares in the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Business Partners Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE BBU traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $17.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.96. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25.

Brookfield Business Partners Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($1.39). The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 2.39%. Analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrials, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

