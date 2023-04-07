Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Increases Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,194,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 842,522 shares during the quarter. Envista accounts for approximately 3.2% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned 2.57% of Envista worth $136,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Envista by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Envista by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after buying an additional 15,228 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Envista by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Envista by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 88,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after buying an additional 7,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Envista in the 1st quarter valued at about $390,000.

Get Envista alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on NVST shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Envista from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Envista from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Envista Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $379,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NVST stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.49. 2,072,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,823,036. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $31.67 and a 52-week high of $46.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $660.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.40 million. Envista had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Envista’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Envista

(Get Rating)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.