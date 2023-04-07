Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Increases Position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 88,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,053 shares during the quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned about 0.20% of FirstService worth $10,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FSV. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 38.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,033,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,406,000 after buying an additional 288,924 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 1,036.7% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 305,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,379,000 after buying an additional 278,793 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 6.8% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,908,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,096,000 after buying an additional 247,245 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 27.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,087,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,330,000 after buying an additional 233,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 6.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,022,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,425,000 after buying an additional 226,966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstService alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on FSV. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of FirstService from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of FirstService from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstService in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of FirstService from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstService currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.67.

FirstService Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSV traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.00. 34,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,805. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 51.28 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.09. FirstService Co. has a one year low of $112.44 and a one year high of $148.70.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. FirstService had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.34 million. As a group, analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstService Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.97%.

FirstService Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.