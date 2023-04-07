Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Sells 239,359 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 489,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 239,359 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned about 0.08% of Sun Life Financial worth $22,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 205.8% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 79,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Shares of NYSE SLF remained flat at $46.85 during midday trading on Friday. 266,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,527. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.91. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.96 and a twelve month high of $55.98. The company has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.541 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.75%.

Sun Life Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

