Monument Capital Management Acquires Shares of 19,372 CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 19,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 9,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in CF Industries by 691.4% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 69,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,663,000 after acquiring an additional 60,481 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in CF Industries by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $71.46 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.95 and a 1-year high of $119.60. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.62.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.80%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CF shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.80.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

