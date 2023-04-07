Monument Capital Management Has $345,000 Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Monument Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Stock Performance

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,530.68 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,703.32 and a 52-week high of $2,610.05. The firm has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,464.92 and its 200 day moving average is $2,410.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $22.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on AZO. Guggenheim raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,652.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoZone news, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total value of $6,522,481.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AutoZone news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total value of $3,955,817.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,860.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total value of $6,522,481.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,540 shares of company stock worth $98,690,933 in the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AutoZone

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.